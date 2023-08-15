TransCode Therapeutics’ (RNAZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAZ stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

