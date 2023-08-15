TransCode Therapeutics’ (RNAZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAZ stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.