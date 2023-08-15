Tredje AP fonden Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.41. 1,022,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

