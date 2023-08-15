Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,043,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,154 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,356,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 109,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 257,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 15,836,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,639,988. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.