Tredje AP fonden Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,579. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

