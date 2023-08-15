Tredje AP fonden Has $27.41 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $27,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after buying an additional 1,923,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 627,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 230.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,910,000 after acquiring an additional 620,328 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 382,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,460. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

