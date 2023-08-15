Tredje AP fonden Has $56.51 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,607 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $56,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,475. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 1,344,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,111. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

