Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,797 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,127,000 after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.75. The stock had a trading volume of 639,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.