Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 208,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,345. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

