Tredje AP fonden Sells 121,158 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,158 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. 3,323,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,103. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.