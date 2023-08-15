Tredje AP fonden Sells 242,493 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 717,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,493 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.