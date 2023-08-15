Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
