Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinseo Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.