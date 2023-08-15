Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.
