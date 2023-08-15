Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 5.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.69% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $47,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.93. 294,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.29%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

