Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 10,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.06% of Insulet worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 91,863 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 421,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,429. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

