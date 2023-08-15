Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 650 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 3.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.86 and a 200-day moving average of $422.48. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

