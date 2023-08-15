Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 750 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 154,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.29. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

