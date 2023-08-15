Tritax EuroBox plc (BOXE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on September 8th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.70. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

