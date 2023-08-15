Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in July

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 837,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Troika Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of TRKA stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.
About Troika Media Group
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.
