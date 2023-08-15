TRON Price Hits $0.0763 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $161.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,463,358,854 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

