TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $1.81 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,751,974,781 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

