Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 809,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
UCTT opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 2.00.
In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
