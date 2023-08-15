UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,488 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

