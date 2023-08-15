UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

UMH opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

