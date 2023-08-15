Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 807,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,558,000 after buying an additional 327,030 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 141,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.05. 1,119,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

