United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 0.5%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.56. Approximately 8,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.