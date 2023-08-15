UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after acquiring an additional 759,440 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $511.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $473.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.