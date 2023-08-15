Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 4.8%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 525,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,098,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNIT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNIT

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.