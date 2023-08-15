Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) vs. Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barco and Universal Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barco N/A N/A N/A $2.76 8.33 Universal Display $616.62 million 11.94 $210.06 million $4.35 35.75

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Barco. Barco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Display 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barco and Universal Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Universal Display has a consensus price target of $167.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Barco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Barco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barco and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barco N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 34.31% 16.24% 13.56%

Summary

Universal Display beats Barco on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical materials synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

