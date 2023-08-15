Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.3%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.80 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.50). 545,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,041,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHED. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.82 million, a PE ratio of -657.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Anderson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($25,662.82). In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 50,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,611.32). Also, insider Bruce Anderson purchased 17,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,230 ($25,662.82). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 194,650 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,050. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Logistics REIT

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.