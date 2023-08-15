Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $32.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

