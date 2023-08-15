VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 6,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,104. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

