Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.