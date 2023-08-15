Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VDE stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

