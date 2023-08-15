Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

