Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.84. 94,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,526. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $79.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

