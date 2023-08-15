Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

