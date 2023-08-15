Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 140,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

