Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
