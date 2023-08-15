Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lessened by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 338,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

