Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,078 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,334. The company has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

