Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7,651.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

