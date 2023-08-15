Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $221.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

