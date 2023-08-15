Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $220.90. 2,178,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,926. The firm has a market cap of $311.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

