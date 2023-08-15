Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 39.5% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,880. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

