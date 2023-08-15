Velas (VLX) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $640,291.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,486,680,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,680,338 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

