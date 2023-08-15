Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 282,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Verb Technology by 32.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter.

Verb Technology Price Performance

VERB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 274.75% and a negative net margin of 401.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

