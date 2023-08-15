Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Verisk Analytics worth $276,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $238.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

