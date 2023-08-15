Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $16.10 or 0.00055182 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $2,543.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

