Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

