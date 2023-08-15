Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 165,679 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,331,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963,885. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

